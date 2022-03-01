Download App
← Company Directory
Alkira
Work Here?
Claim Your Company
Overview
Salaries
Benefits
Jobs
New
Chat
Alkira Benefits
Add Benefits
Compare
Insurance, Health, & Wellness
Dental Insurance
Health Insurance
Vision Insurance
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Health Savings Account (HSA)
Financial & Retirement
401k
Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
Perks & Discounts
Learning and Development
Transportation
Transport allowance
View Data as Table
Alkira Perks & Benefits
Benefit
Description
Dental Insurance
Offered by employer
Health Insurance
Offered by employer
Vision Insurance
Offered by employer
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Offered by employer
401k
Offered by employer
Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
Offered by employer
Health Savings Account (HSA)
Offered by employer
Transport allowance
Offered by employer
Learning and Development
Offered by employer
Featured Jobs
No featured jobs found for Alkira
