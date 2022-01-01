AlixPartners Salaries

Company Directory
AlixPartners's salary ranges from $84,619 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $435,750 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of AlixPartners. Last updated: 8/23/2025

$160K

Management Consultant
Consultant $130K
Vice President $243K
Senior Vice President $336K
Director $436K
Business Analyst
$432K
Business Development
$413K

Data Scientist
$101K
Financial Analyst
$84.6K
Human Resources
$199K
Project Manager
$176K
Software Engineer
$191K
Technical Programme Manager
$221K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at AlixPartners is Management Consultant at the Director level with a yearly total compensation of $435,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AlixPartners is $210,050.

