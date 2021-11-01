Company Directory
Align Technology Salaries

Align Technology's salary ranges from $8,645 in total compensation per year for a Graphic Designer in Costa Rica at the low-end to $257,280 for a Information Technologist (IT) in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Align Technology. Last updated: 8/31/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L6 $147K
L7 $150K

Backend Software Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Median $155K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $153K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Business Analyst
Median $120K
Product Manager
Median $203K
Data Scientist
Median $143K
Biomedical Engineer
$79.6K
Data Analyst
$184K
Financial Analyst
$231K
Graphic Designer
$8.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$257K
Legal
$124K
Management Consultant
$142K
Marketing
$61.2K
Project Manager
$256K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$101K
UX Researcher
$126K
FAQ

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Align Technology predstavuje Informačný technológ (IT) at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $257,280. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Align Technology je $145,111.

