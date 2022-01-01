Company Directory
Alight Solutions
Alight Solutions Salaries

Alight Solutions's salary ranges from $31,286 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in India at the low-end to $221,100 for a Revenue Operations in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Alight Solutions. Last updated: 8/23/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $124K
Management Consultant
Median $103K
Business Operations Manager
$211K

Customer Service
$39.2K
Data Analyst
$173K
Financial Analyst
$142K
Human Resources
$31.3K
Marketing Operations
$117K
Product Manager
$93.5K
Project Manager
$84.6K
Recruiter
$67.7K
Revenue Operations
$221K
Software Engineering Manager
$188K
Solution Architect
$199K
Technical Programme Manager
$216K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Alight Solutions is Revenue Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $221,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alight Solutions is $123,500.

