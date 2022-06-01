Company Directory
Aledade
Aledade Salaries

Aledade's salary ranges from $96,900 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $250,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aledade. Last updated: 8/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $132K
Senior Software Engineer $195K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $250K
Product Manager
Median $160K

Administrative Assistant
$101K
Business Analyst
$99.5K
Data Analyst
$96.9K
Legal
$139K
Product Designer
$158K
Recruiter
$128K
Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

At Aledade, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (2.08% monthly)

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Aledade is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $250,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aledade is $135,430.

