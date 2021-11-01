Company Directory
Alchemy
Alchemy Salaries

Alchemy's salary ranges from $130,650 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant at the low-end to $263,675 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Alchemy. Last updated: 8/24/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $240K
Management Consultant
$131K
Product Manager
$263K

Recruiter
$179K
Software Engineering Manager
$264K
UX Researcher
$149K
FAQs

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Alchemy-nél a Szoftverfejlesztési vezető at the Common Range Average level, évi $263,675 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Alchemy-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $209,550.

Other Resources