AlayaCare
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • All Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

AlayaCare Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at AlayaCare ranges from CA$79.4K to CA$113K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for AlayaCare's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

$65.8K - $77K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
$57.4K$65.8K$77K$81.9K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at AlayaCare sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$113,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AlayaCare for the Information Technologist (IT) role is CA$79,442.

