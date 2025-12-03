Company Directory
AlayaCare Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Canada at AlayaCare ranges from CA$62.4K to CA$88.6K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for AlayaCare's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

$51.2K - $60.7K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
$45.1K$51.2K$60.7K$64K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at AlayaCare?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at AlayaCare in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$88,571. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AlayaCare for the Data Scientist role in Canada is CA$62,385.

