Alarm.com
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Alarm.com Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at Alarm.com totals $220K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Alarm.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Alarm.com
Software Engineer
Fairfax, VA
Total per annum
$220K
Level
-
Base salary
$153K
Stock (/yr)
$60K
Bonus
$7.5K
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
8 Years
What are the career levels at Alarm.com?
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Alarm.com, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-YR (20.00% annually)

0%

YR 1

40%

YR 2

0%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Alarm.com, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-YR (NaN% per period)

  • 40% vests in the 2nd-YR (40.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 3rd-YR (NaN% per period)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-YR (40.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-YR (20.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Alarm.com in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $461,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alarm.com for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $222,500.

Other Resources

