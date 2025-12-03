Software Engineer compensation in United States at Alarm.com ranges from $114K per year for Software Engineer I to $179K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $148K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Alarm.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$114K
$106K
$5.5K
$2.4K
Software Engineer II
$141K
$125K
$12.9K
$3.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$179K
$150K
$23.6K
$5.6K
Technical Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
20%
YR 1
20%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At Alarm.com, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 2nd-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 3rd-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 4th-YR (20.00% annually)
20% vests in the 5th-YR (20.00% annually)
0%
YR 1
40%
YR 2
0%
YR 3
40%
YR 4
20%
YR 5
At Alarm.com, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:
0% vests in the 1st-YR (NaN% per period)
40% vests in the 2nd-YR (40.00% annually)
0% vests in the 3rd-YR (NaN% per period)
40% vests in the 4th-YR (40.00% annually)
20% vests in the 5th-YR (20.00% annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/alarmcom/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.