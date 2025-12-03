Company Directory
Alan
Alan Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in France package at Alan totals €83.6K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Alan's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Alan
Software Engineer
Paris, IL, France
Total per annum
$96.4K
Level
D
Base salary
$84.7K
Stock (/yr)
$11.8K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
5 Years
What are the career levels at Alan?
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Alan, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

7 years post-termination exercise window.



Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Alan in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €131,777. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alan for the Software Engineer role in France is €77,238.

