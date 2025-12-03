Company Directory
Alan
Alan Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in France at Alan ranges from €57.3K to €81.7K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Alan's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

$75.7K - $88.6K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
$66K$75.7K$88.6K$94.2K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Alan, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

7 years post-termination exercise window.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Alan in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €81,689. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alan for the Recruiter role in France is €57,252.

