The average Founder total compensation in United Arab Emirates at Alaan ranges from AED 244K to AED 341K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Alaan's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

$72K - $87.2K
United Arab Emirates
Common Range
Possible Range
$66.4K$72K$87.2K$92.8K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Alaan?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Founder at Alaan in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 340,854. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Alaan for the Founder role in United Arab Emirates is AED 243,887.

