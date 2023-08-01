Company Directory
Akveo
Akveo Salaries

Akveo's salary ranges from $27,175 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $84,420 for a Solution Architect at the high-end.

$160K

Product Design Manager
$58.4K
Recruiter
$27.2K
Software Engineer
$60.3K

Solution Architect
$84.4K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Akveo is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $84,420. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Akveo is $59,364.

