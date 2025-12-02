Company Directory
Akvelon
Akvelon Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Kazakhstan at Akvelon ranges from KZT 7.76M to KZT 11.3M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Akvelon's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

$17.4K - $19.8K
Kazakhstan
Common Range
Possible Range
$15.2K$17.4K$19.8K$22.1K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Akvelon?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Akvelon in Kazakhstan sits at a yearly total compensation of KZT 11,299,497. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Akvelon for the Human Resources role in Kazakhstan is KZT 7,756,434.

