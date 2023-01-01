Company Directory
Akvelon
Akvelon Salaries

Akvelon's salary ranges from $13,875 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Russia at the low-end to $42,000 for a Software Engineer in Serbia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Akvelon. Last updated: 8/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $42K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Human Resources
$18.6K
Recruiter
$13.9K

The highest paying role reported at Akvelon is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $42,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Akvelon is $18,622.

