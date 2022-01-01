Company Directory
AKQA
Work Here? Claim Your Company

AKQA Salaries

AKQA's salary ranges from $12,040 in total compensation per year for a Product Design Manager in Sweden at the low-end to $130,000 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of AKQA. Last updated: 8/20/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $130K
Product Designer
Median $65K
Business Analyst
$81.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Copywriter
$63.8K
Marketing
$119K
Product Design Manager
$12K
Project Manager
$112K
Software Engineering Manager
$106K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at AKQA is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $130,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AKQA is $93,899.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for AKQA

Related Companies

  • M.C. Dean
  • Inmar
  • HCSS
  • Caissa
  • Deltek
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources