Akkodis Salaries

Akkodis's salary ranges from $3,989 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $233,199 for a Sales in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Akkodis. Last updated: 8/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $109K
Biomedical Engineer
$52.9K
Data Scientist
$60.1K

Information Technologist (IT)
$44.4K
Product Manager
$52.1K
Programme Manager
$94.1K
Recruiter
$4K
Sales
$233K
