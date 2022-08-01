Company Directory
Akash Network
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Akash Network that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Akash Network is a decentralized peer-to-peer marketplace for cloud compute and provides a fast, efficient, and low-cost application deployment solution. Akash Network is the world’s first decentralized and open cloudhttps://linktr.ee/AkashnetKnown as the "Airbnb for Cloud," Akash Network provides a fast, efficient, and low-cost application deployment. Developers leveraging Akash Network can access cloud computing at up to 3x less than the cost of centralized cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud.

    https://akash.network
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    60
    Number of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Akash Network

    Related Companies

    • SoFi
    • Facebook
    • Flipkart
    • Stripe
    • Uber
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources