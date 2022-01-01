Company Directory
Airtel India
Airtel India Salaries

Airtel India's salary ranges from $3,631 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $113,207 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Airtel India. Last updated: 11/16/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $13.6K
Senior Software Engineer $23.4K
Lead Software Engineer $40.6K
Senior Lead Software Engineer $51.9K

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $42K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $113K

Data Scientist
Median $36.8K
Business Analyst
Median $21.3K
Business Development
$45.5K
Data Analyst
$35.2K
Financial Analyst
$7.5K
Human Resources
$16.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$4.4K
Marketing
$56.1K
Marketing Operations
$3.6K
Product Designer
Median $29K
Product Design Manager
$67.8K
Project Manager
$34.2K
Sales
$14.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$12K
Solution Architect
$49.4K

Data Architect

Total Rewards
$25.9K
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Airtel India is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $113,207. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airtel India is $31,578.

