Company Directory
Airtel Africa
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Airtel Africa Salaries

Airtel Africa's salary ranges from $5,814 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations Manager in India at the low-end to $241,200 for a Software Engineering Manager in Nigeria at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Airtel Africa. Last updated: 11/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Median $21.6K

Backend Software Engineer

Accountant
$23.1K
Business Operations Manager
$5.8K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Information Technologist (IT)
$23.1K
Product Manager
$53.4K
Project Manager
$43.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$241K
Solution Architect
$59.9K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Airtel Africa is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $241,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airtel Africa is $33,476.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Airtel Africa

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Coinbase
  • Microsoft
  • Square
  • Roblox
  • See all companies →

Other Resources