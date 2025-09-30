Software Engineer compensation in Munich Metro Region at Airbus totals €80K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in Munich Metro Region package totals €83.7K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Airbus's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer I
€80K
€78.9K
€0
€1.1K
Software Engineer II
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***