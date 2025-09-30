Company Directory
Airbus Software Engineer Salaries in Madrid Metropolitan Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Madrid Metropolitan Area package at Airbus totals €53.6K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Airbus's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
Airbus
Software Engineer
Madrid, MD, Spain
Total per annum
€53.6K
Level
Junior
Base salary
€45.4K
Stock (/yr)
€2.1K
Bonus
€6.2K
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
4 Years
What are the career levels at Airbus?

€142K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Internship Salaries

FAQ

