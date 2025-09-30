Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Airbus ranges from ₹1.23M per year for L1 to ₹2.54M per year for l3. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹2M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Airbus's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
₹1.23M
₹1.2M
₹0
₹25K
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹2.54M
₹2.54M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
