Air Liquide
Air Liquide Salaries

Air Liquide's salary ranges from $3,681 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in Taiwan at the low-end to $124,773 for a UX Researcher in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Air Liquide. Last updated: 8/13/2025

Software Engineer
Median $63.8K
Accountant
$35.3K
Administrative Assistant
$17.8K

Biomedical Engineer
$84.6K
Business Analyst
$58.7K
Business Development
$45.4K
Customer Service
$31.6K
Data Analyst
$80.4K
Data Scientist
$122K
Electrical Engineer
$104K
Financial Analyst
$3.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$99.5K
Mechanical Engineer
$51.6K
Project Manager
$58.9K
Solution Architect
$19.1K
Total Rewards
$16.6K
UX Researcher
$125K
FAQs

Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Air Liquide je UX výskumník at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $124,773. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Air Liquide je $58,667.

