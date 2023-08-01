Company Directory
AI21 Labs
AI21 Labs Salaries

AI21 Labs's salary ranges from $98,225 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $163,785 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AI21 Labs. Last updated: 8/31/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $145K
Customer Service
$98.2K
Product Manager
$164K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
FAQ

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på AI21 Labs är Produktchef at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total ersättning på $163,785. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på AI21 Labs är $144,883.

Other Resources