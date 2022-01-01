Company Directory
Agora Salaries

Agora's salary ranges from $59,013 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect at the low-end to $160,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Agora. Last updated: 8/31/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $160K
Customer Success
$73.6K
Human Resources
$149K

Solution Architect
$59K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Agora is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $160,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Agora is $111,440.

