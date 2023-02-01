Company Directory
Agency for Science, Technology and Research
Agency for Science, Technology and Research Salaries

Agency for Science, Technology and Research's salary ranges from $48,215 in total compensation per year for a Chemical Engineer at the low-end to $91,734 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Agency for Science, Technology and Research. Last updated: 9/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $78.8K

Research Scientist

Data Scientist
Median $91.7K
Biomedical Engineer
$73.6K

Chemical Engineer
$48.2K

Research Engineer

Data Analyst
$49.5K
Hardware Engineer
$66.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Agency for Science, Technology and Research is Data Scientist with a yearly total compensation of $91,734. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Agency for Science, Technology and Research is $70,028.

Other Resources