Age of Learning Salaries

Age of Learning's salary ranges from $81,600 in total compensation per year for a UX Researcher at the low-end to $414,915 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Age of Learning. Last updated: 11/14/2025

Software Engineer
Median $135K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$134K
Product Designer
$116K

Product Manager
$415K
Software Engineering Manager
$166K
UX Researcher
$81.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Age of Learning is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $414,915. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Age of Learning is $134,333.

