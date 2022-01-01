Company Directory
Afterpay
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Afterpay Salaries

Afterpay's salary ranges from $70,350 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in Australia at the low-end to $278,600 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Afterpay. Last updated: 9/11/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $99.9K
Accountant
$70.4K
Business Analyst
$149K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Data Analyst
$119K
Data Scientist
$83.5K
Human Resources
$279K
Marketing
$177K
Product Manager
Median $108K
Sales
$159K
Software Engineering Manager
$166K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Afterpay, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Afterpay is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $278,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Afterpay is $134,325.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Afterpay

Related Companies

  • Truepill
  • TOAST
  • Drizly
  • Kevel
  • JUUL Labs
  • See all companies →

Other Resources