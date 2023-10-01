Company Directory
AFRY
AFRY Salaries

AFRY's salary ranges from $52,470 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Sweden at the low-end to $97,111 for a Management Consultant in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of AFRY. Last updated: 8/22/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $52.5K
Business Analyst
$85.4K
Data Scientist
$55.9K

Hardware Engineer
$53.2K
Management Consultant
$97.1K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at AFRY is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $97,111. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AFRY is $55,853.

