Company Directory
Afresh
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Afresh Salaries

Afresh's salary ranges from $161,700 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $210,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Afresh. Last updated: 8/22/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $210K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Human Resources
$209K
Marketing
$162K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Product Designer
$164K
Sales Engineer
$169K
Solution Architect
$186K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Afresh is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $210,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Afresh is $177,538.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Afresh

Related Companies

  • Roblox
  • Facebook
  • Google
  • LinkedIn
  • DoorDash
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources