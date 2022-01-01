Company Directory
Afiniti
Afiniti Salaries

Afiniti's salary ranges from $6,992 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Pakistan at the low-end to $189,050 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Afiniti. Last updated: 9/1/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
Median $139K
Software Engineer
Median $7K
Data Analyst
Median $8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Business Analyst
$79.6K
Financial Analyst
$21.4K
Marketing
$19.9K
Product Designer
$189K
Product Manager
$17.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$166K
Solution Architect
$129K
The highest paying role reported at Afiniti is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $189,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Afiniti is $50,497.

