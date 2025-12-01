Affirm Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Affirm ranges from $226K per year for L4 to $533K per year for L8. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $277K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Affirm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L4 Software Engineer 1 ( Entry Level ) $226K $136K $86.1K $4.1K L5 Software Engineer 2 $246K $180K $64K $2.3K L6 Senior Software Engineer $349K $207K $142K $0 L7 Staff Software Engineer $448K $236K $212K $0 View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 Alternate 2 50 % YR 1 50 % YR 2 Stock Type RSU At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule: 50 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 12.50 % quarterly )

50 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 12.50 % quarterly ) The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity. 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly ) The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity. 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly ) The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

What's the vesting schedule at Affirm ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers . You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title