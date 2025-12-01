Company Directory
Affirm
Affirm Recruiter Salaries

Recruiter compensation in United States at Affirm totals $138K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $136K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Affirm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$138K
$123K
$15K
$0
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-YR (12.50% quarterly)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% quarterly)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Affirm in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $341,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Affirm for the Recruiter role in United States is $136,000.

Other Resources

