Business Analyst compensation in Canada at Affirm ranges from $167K per year for L5 to $218K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals $180K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Affirm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/1/2025

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 Alternate 2 50 % YR 1 50 % YR 2 Stock Type RSU At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule: 50 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 12.50 % quarterly )

50 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 12.50 % quarterly ) The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity. 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly ) The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity. 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 2.08 % monthly ) The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

