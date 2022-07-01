Company Directory
AEye
AEye Salaries

AEye's salary ranges from $159,120 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $312,555 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of AEye. Last updated: 8/15/2025

$160K

Hardware Engineer
$313K
Mechanical Engineer
$159K
Product Manager
$209K

Software Engineer
$179K
Software Engineering Manager
$204K
Technical Programme Manager
$231K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at AEye is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $312,555. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AEye is $206,508.

