Aeva
Aeva Salaries

Aeva's salary ranges from $187,018 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Singapore at the low-end to $477,375 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aeva. Last updated: 9/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $210K
Hardware Engineer
Median $225K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $210K

Product Designer
$477K
Product Manager
$187K
Program Manager
$427K
Project Manager
$347K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Aeva, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Aeva is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $477,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aeva is $225,000.

