Aetion
Aetion Salaries

Aetion's salary ranges from $57,733 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Spain at the low-end to $108,690 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aetion. Last updated: 8/15/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$94.7K
Recruiter
$57.7K
Software Engineer
$109K

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Aetion is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $108,690. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aetion is $94,689.

