AeroVironment
AeroVironment Salaries

AeroVironment's salary ranges from $120,600 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $150,750 for a Mechanical Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of AeroVironment. Last updated: 8/23/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $138K
Mechanical Engineer
$151K
Recruiter
$121K

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at AeroVironment is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AeroVironment is $138,000.

