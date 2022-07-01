Company Directory
Aera Technology
Aera Technology Salaries

Aera Technology's salary ranges from $13,065 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $348,250 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aera Technology. Last updated: 8/15/2025

$160K

Chief of Staff
$197K
Data Scientist
$13.1K
Marketing
$15.7K

Project Manager
$123K
Sales
$348K
Software Engineer
$124K
Technical Programme Manager
$53K
FAQs

Le rôle le mieux payé signalé chez Aera Technology est Ventes at the Common Range Average level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $348,250. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute compensation en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane signalée chez Aera Technology est de $122,912.

