Adverity Salaries

Adverity's salary ranges from $58,556 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Canada at the low-end to $99,500 for a Software Engineering Manager in Austria at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Adverity. Last updated: 8/15/2025

$160K

Customer Service
$65.9K
Marketing
$76K
Product Designer
$58.6K

Software Engineer
$88.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$99.5K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Adverity is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $99,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Adverity is $76,033.

