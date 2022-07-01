Company Directory
Advantis Global Salaries

Advantis Global's salary ranges from $80,400 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $176,256 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Advantis Global. Last updated: 8/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $129K

Back-End Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$117K
Product Designer
$176K

Programme Manager
$109K
Recruiter
$80.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Advantis Global is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $176,256. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Advantis Global is $117,410.

