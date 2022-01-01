Company Directory
Advantest
Advantest Salaries

Advantest's salary ranges from $30,475 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Taiwan at the low-end to $263,310 for a Electrical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Advantest. Last updated: 8/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $138K

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Customer Service
$38K
Data Analyst
$106K

Electrical Engineer
$263K
Hardware Engineer
$150K
Marketing
$146K
Mechanical Engineer
$41.8K
Product Designer
$30.5K
Programme Manager
$254K
Project Manager
$239K
Technical Programme Manager
$249K
Technical Writer
$59.3K
FAQs

El puesto con el salario más alto reportado en Advantest es Ingeniero Eléctrico at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $263,310. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier posible compensación en acciones y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Advantest es $141,863.

