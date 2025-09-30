Company Directory
Advantech
Advantech Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Taipei Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Taipei Area package at Advantech totals NT$969K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Advantech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/30/2025

Median Package
Advantech
Software Engineer
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Total per annum
NT$969K
Level
L1
Base salary
NT$969K
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
2 Years
What are the career levels at Advantech?

NT$5.09M

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Advantech in Greater Taipei Area sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,305,317. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Advantech for the Software Engineer role in Greater Taipei Area is NT$1,033,896.

