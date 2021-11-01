Company Directory
Advantech
Advantech Salaries

Advantech's salary ranges from $27,866 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer at the low-end to $99,500 for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Advantech. Last updated: 8/31/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $30.4K
Product Manager
Median $85K
Hardware Engineer
$69.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Marketing
$76.8K
Mechanical Engineer
$27.9K
Product Designer
$47K
Program Manager
$94.5K
Sales
$30.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$99.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Advantech is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $99,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Advantech is $69,650.

