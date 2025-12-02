Company Directory
View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ADP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

$41.4K - $49.1K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
$36.5K$41.4K$49.1K$51.8K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At ADP, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (Infinity% per period)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at ADP in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,527,452. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ADP for the Customer Service role in India is ₹3,188,901.

Other Resources

