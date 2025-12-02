Company Directory
ADNOC
ADNOC Geological Engineer Salaries

The median Geological Engineer compensation in United Arab Emirates package at ADNOC totals AED 630K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for ADNOC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/2/2025

Median Package
ADNOC
Geological Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Total per annum
$172K
Level
L3
Base salary
$147K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$24.5K
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
16 Years
The highest paying salary package reported for a Geological Engineer at ADNOC in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 762,020. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ADNOC for the Geological Engineer role in United Arab Emirates is AED 669,476.

