Company Directory
Adient
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Adient that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With approximately 77,000 employees in 32 countries, Adient operates 202 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into more than 19 million vehicles every year.

    http://www.adient.com
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    86,000
    Number of Employees
    $10B+
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Adient

    Related Companies

    • DoorDash
    • LinkedIn
    • SoFi
    • Spotify
    • Tesla
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources