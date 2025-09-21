Company Directory
Adda247
Adda247 Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at Adda247 totals ₹2.25M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Adda247's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/21/2025

Median Package
Adda247
Software Engineer
Gurgaon, HR, India
Total per annum
₹2.25M
Level
hidden
Base salary
₹2.25M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years' experience
2-4 Years
FAQ

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Software Engineer hos Adda247 in India ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på ₹5,019,010. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Adda247 for Software Engineer rollen in India er ₹1,543,359.

